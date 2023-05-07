News & Insights

Gas pipeline, power lines damaged in Ukraine attacks on Russia's Belgorod - governor

Credit: REUTERS/KRASNODAR REGION GOVERNOR

May 07, 2023 — 02:51 am EDT

Written by Lidia Kelly for Reuters ->

May 7 (Reuters) - Overnight Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine damaged a gas pipeline and power lines as well as a house in the village of Spodaryushino, the region's governor said on Sunday.

"Most importantly, there were no casualties," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The Belgorod region is one of several in southern Russia where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but it has said recently that destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((lidia.kelly@thomsonreuters.com;))

