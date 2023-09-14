News & Insights

Gas pipeline caught fire in Russia's Saratov - reports

September 14, 2023 — 01:17 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A natural gas pipeline in Russia's southern city of Saratov caught fire after losing pressure, RIA news agency reported on Thursday citing emergency cervices.

It said no one was injured due to the blaze at the Peschany Umyot - Storozhevka pipeline, some 850 kilometres (528 miles) south east of Moscow.

Videos, posted on social media, purport to show yellow plumes of fire and black smoke billowing out from the spot of the incident.

The pipeline operator, Gazprom Transgaz Saratov, has not immediately replied to request for comments.

