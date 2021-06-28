Gas line explosion kills 2 people in Collin County, Texas- local media

June 29 (Reuters) - A gas line explosion in Collin County, near Farmersville in Texas, killed two people and injured three, local media reports said on Monday.

Atmos Energy contractors were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened, media reported.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

