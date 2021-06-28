US Markets

Gas line explosion kills 2 people in Collin County, Texas- local media

Contributor
Sumita Layek Reuters
Published

A gas line explosion in Collin County, near Farmersville in Texas, killed two people and injured three, local media reports https://bit.ly/3heQk2m said on Monday.

June 29 (Reuters) - A gas line explosion in Collin County, near Farmersville in Texas, killed two people and injured three, local media reports said on Monday.

Atmos Energy contractors were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened, media reported.

(Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Sumita.Layek@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 8061822693; Reuters Messaging: Sumita.Layek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular