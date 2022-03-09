Gas line Baltic Pipe to supply Poland mainly when finished, Danish PM says

COPENHAGEN, March 9 (Reuters) - The pipeline connecting Norwegian gas fields with Poland via Denmark, known as Baltic Pipe, will mainly supply Poland when finished but about 20% could go to other countries, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told journalists on Wednesday.

