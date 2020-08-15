Gas leak hits Venezuela's El Palito refinery, gasoline output continues -sources

CARACAS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A gas leak hit the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit at Venezuelan state-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela's PDVSA.UL 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito refinery C}RO7309414339 on Friday, three people familiar with the matter said.

The leak was quickly controlled and PDVSA did not halt operations at the plant, currently the only refinery producing gasoline in the oil-rich but fuel-starved OPEC nation, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The refinery is producing 35,000 bpd of gasoline, one of the people said.

The incident nonetheless raised concerns about worker safety at Venezuela's refineries at a time of intense pressure on President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government to boost fuel output to relieve widespread shortages.

"Fast intervention by the operators ensured the plant did not explode," union leader Eudis Girot said. "They were moments of anguish."

PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Venezuela's refineries are capable of processing 1.3 million bpd of crude, but are largely inoperative after years of underinvestment and mismanagement.

U.S. sanctions on PDVSA, designed to oust Maduro, have complicated Venezuela's ability to import fuel.

(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas, Tibisay Romero in Valencia, Venezuela and Mircely Guanipa in Maracay, Venezuela Writing by Luc Cohen and Marguerita Choy)

