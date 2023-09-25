Gas leak causes explosion in Iran's Bandar Abbas refinery - IRNA

DUBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - An explosion was reported on Monday at Iran's southern refinery of Bandar Abbas, according to the official IRNA news agency, following a gas leak.

The leak caused gas condensates to explode in what is one of Iran's largest refineries, the news agency said, adding that an official confirmation has yet to be announced.

No detail was provided regarding damage to production or casualties.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.