Gas grid group Snam reports 6% rise in H1 adjusted core earnings

Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

July 27, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI said its first-half adjusted core profit rose nearly 6% to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) thanks to an increase in both regulated and non-regulated revenue.

The state-controlled group on Thursday said increasing amortisation costs and higher financial expenses weighed on its adjusted net income, which fell 4% to 621 million euros in the period.

Snam confirmed its financial targets for 2023 and said Italy's natural gas storage system was 87% full, stating that this allows the country to look to next winter with greater confidence compared to last year.

