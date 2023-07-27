Gas grid group Snam reports 6% rise in H1 adjusted core earnings

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italian gas grid operator Snam SRG.MI said its first-half adjusted core profit rose nearly 6% to 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) thanks to an increase in both regulated and non-regulated revenue.

The state-controlled group on Thursday said increasing amortisation costs and higher financial expenses weighed on its adjusted net income, which fell 4% to 621 million euros in the period.

Snam confirmed its financial targets for 2023 and said Italy's natural gas storage system was 87% full, stating that this allows the country to look to next winter with greater confidence compared to last year.

($1 = 0.8978 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Alvise Armellini)

