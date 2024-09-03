Gas Fuels AI Data Centers: Pipeline Stocks WMB, ENB, KMI to Gain?

With the demand for data processing increasing due to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) applications, data centers are facing unprecedented energy challenges. Natural gas is emerging as a pivotal solution in the power strategies of these facilities, offering the reliability, scalability and economic viability needed to support continuous and intensive data processing operations.

Integrating natural gas with renewable energy sources allows data centers to balance sustainability goals with operational efficiency, positioning natural gas as a cornerstone of the future energy landscape for this sector. Analysts and investors have noted that leading natural gas and oil pipeline companies are already addressing the rising electricity demand driven by AI-powered data centers on their recent earnings calls.

Major energy companies like The Williams Companies Inc WMB, Enbridge Inc ENB and Kinder Morgan Inc KMI are well-positioned to benefit from this AI-driven trend.

Compute, Storage & Cooling: Energy-Intensive Trio of AI

AI data centers have become significant electricity consumers due to several key factors. Firstly, deep learning and other AI workloads require immense computational power. High-performance processors, such as graphics processing units and tensor processing units, are essential to handle the billions of calculations needed for training large neural networks. This computational intensity drives up electricity usage substantially.

Secondly, data storage systems, particularly those designed for high-speed access and redundancy, represent another major source of energy consumption. These storage systems are critical for rapidly retrieving and processing large datasets, but they also require substantial power to operate efficiently.

Finally, the heat generated by high-performance processors necessitates robust cooling systems to maintain optimal operating temperatures and avoid hardware damage. These cooling systems, while essential, add another layer of electricity consumption, further contributing to the overall energy demands of AI data centers.

Natural Gas Pipeline Company Stocks to Gain

As the adoption of AI data centers accelerates, the electricity demand is expected to grow substantially, putting significant pressure on existing transmission grids. To accommodate this rising demand, utilities may be compelled to invest in new natural gas power plants, which would increase the need for midstream infrastructure, such as expanded pipeline networks, to ensure a reliable supply of natural gas to these facilities. This dynamic could create new opportunities for investment in both power generation assets and the associated midstream infrastructure needed to support this growing energy consumption.

3 Midstream Stocks to Watch: WMB, KMI, ENB

WMB: Focus on High-Return Projects

Backed by its extensive network of natural gas transportation pipelines, The Williams Companies, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold),is on a strong footing to capitalize on the huge demand for natural gas from the data centers. The midstream energy giant is facing a surge in demand from multiple regions, particularly in the Southeast and Atlantic, to provide natural gas to new data centers. It intends to maximize the efficiency of its assets by focusing on high-return projects, taking advantage of the strong demand from developers.

KMI: Strategic Projects to Meet Demand

Kinder Morgan is experiencing a notable rise in natural gas demand, fueled by the expansion of data centers and AI applications. The #3 Ranked company is engaged in numerous negotiations to supply more than 5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, driven by the energy requirements of data centers and other power needs. The South System 4 Expansion is one of Kinder Morgan's key projects that aims to boost capacity by 1.2 billion cubic feet per day to address the rising demand for power and local distribution in Southeastern U.S. markets. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

ENB: Flexible and Scalable Solutions

Enbridge, leveraging its extensive network of midstream assets and its connections to 45% of North America's natural gas power generation, plays a crucial role in supplying natural gas to new data centers. The company, with a Zacks Rank of 3, is in preliminary discussions to support additional capacities and anticipates substantial growth from these opportunities. Enbridge is capitalizing on its capability to supply both natural gas and renewable energy to address the varied power requirements of data centers.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.