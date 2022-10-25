Gas forum warns against 'politically motivated' price caps

World Markets

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum on Tuesday warned against "politically motivated" price caps, saying that attempts to change the gas pricing mechanism are a source of concern.

"Such interventions in market performance can exacerbate market bottlenecks, discourage investment and harm producers and consumers," the forum said at the end of a ministerial meeting in Cairo.

Among the members of the forum are major natural gas exporters Russia, Qatar and Algeria.

