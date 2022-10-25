Gas forum warns against 'politically motivated' price caps

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Gas Exporting Countries Forum on Tuesday warned against "politically motivated" price caps, saying that attempts to change the gas pricing mechanism are a source of concern.

"Such interventions in market performance can exacerbate market bottlenecks, discourage investment and harm producers and consumers," the forum said at the end of a ministerial meeting in Cairo.

Among the members of the forum are major natural gas exporters Russia, Qatar and Algeria.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by David Goodman)

((ahmad.elhamy@thomsonreuters.com; +201023399104; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.elhamy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.