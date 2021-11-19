Gas flows to Germany via Yamal pipeline steady amid price volatility

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany have been steady for the past 24 hours on Friday, data from German network operator Gascade showed, while gas prices have been volatile amid the uncertainty over a major pipeline.

Germany's energy regulator has suspended earlier this week the approval process for the Nord Stream 2, a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices.

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline into Germany at the Mallnow metering point on the Polish border were at an hourly volume of more than 11,793,422 kilowatt hours (kWh) on Friday morning, higher than over 10,000,000 kWh/h on the weekend and down from some 12,300,000 kWh per hour on Thursday morning, the data showed.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe.

Nominations for Friday's volumes at the Velke Kapusany metering point on the Slovak-Ukraine border, another major route to Europe, were for 1.0 million MegaWatthours, or 92.2 million cubic metres, similar to previous days.

