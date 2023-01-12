Gas flows through Ukraine, eastward via Yamal-Europe, stable

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were stable on Thursday morning, as were Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,727,642 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0800 CET and 0900 CET (0700 GMT and 0800 GMT), unchanged from the previous day, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 29.8 million cubic metres (mcm), unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer GazpromGAZP.MM said it would ship 35.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, in line with volumes reported so far this month but down by around 15% from levels seen in the final months of 2022.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

It has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)

