Gas flows eastward via Russian Yamal pipeline for 17th day

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe, was flowing east from Germany to Poland for a 17th successive day, with flows rising sharply early on Thursday, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Eastbound volumes stood at 7.5 million kilowatt hours an hour (kWh/h), up from 1.7 million on Wednesday evening and just over 1 million overnight, data from the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border showed.

European gas prices have risen on Yamal's reverse flow, which has sparked concerns about winter supply in Europe, and on political tensions. NG/GB

