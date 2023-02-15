Gas flowing eastward via Yamal-Europe stable, flows via Ukraine rise

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Eastbound gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were stable on Wednesday morning, while Russian supplies to Europe via Ukraine rose.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 2,249,697 kilowatt hours (kWh) per hour between 0700 and 0800 CET (0600 GMT and 0700 GMT), little changed from 2,249,978 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Nominations, or requests, for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point rose to 30.2 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 25.2 mcm in the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russian gas producer GazpromGAZP.MM said it would send 35.3 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday, the highest since January 16, when the flows were at 35.4 mcm.

However, this is still less than levels above 40 mcm in the second half of 2022 and early January.

Gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany from Russia, remained at zero.

The pipeline was shut on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but has not reopened, with Moscow blaming the situation on Western sanctions and technical issues.

The pipeline has since been damaged by suspected sabotage.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)

