Gas demand from smaller Indian firms to rise, says Adani Total Gas exec

QUITOL, India, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's small and mid-scale enterprises will have natural gas demand potential of 100 million metric tons per year (tpy) over the next five years, said Adani Total Gas chief executive Suresh Mangalani on Wednesday.

Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India will also be boosted in the coming years by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulations and Indian carbon standards, he said.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, writing by Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.