Gas demand from smaller Indian firms to rise, says Adani Total Gas exec

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

February 07, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Sudarshan Varadhan for Reuters ->

QUITOL, India, Feb 7 (Reuters) - India's small and mid-scale enterprises will have natural gas demand potential of 100 million metric tons per year (tpy) over the next five years, said Adani Total Gas chief executive Suresh Mangalani on Wednesday.

Demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in India will also be boosted in the coming years by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) regulations and Indian carbon standards, he said.

