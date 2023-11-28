Gas condensate exports from Russia's Yamal LNG rise 16% in Jan-Nov

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Exports of gas condensate, a kind of light oil, from Russia's Yamal LNG field were up by 15.8% year-on-year in January-November at 880,000 metric tons, according to LSEG ship-tracking data and traders.

In November, gas condensate shipment from Yamal's port of Sabetta reached 80,000 tons, down from 120,000 tons in October.

Two tankers, Boris Sokolov and Yuriy Kuchiev, export gas condensate from Sabetta in the Arctic. Each of them is able to carry 40,000 tonnes of the product, mainly intended for Rotterdam and Terneuzen.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.