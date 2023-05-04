Gas condensate exports from Russia's Yamal LNG rise 14% in Jan-April- Refinitiv

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Exports of gas condensate, a type of light oil, from the Yamal LNG project at the Russian Arctic port of Sabetta rose by 14.3% in January-April from a year earlier to 320,000 tonnes, traders said and Refinitiv data showed on Thursday.

In April, supplies of gas condensate, which is not under Western sanctions if it is a byproduct of liquefied natural gas production, stood at 80,000 tonnes, unchanged from March.

Yamal LNG uses two tankers, Boris Sokolov and Yuriy Kuchiev, for shipping gas condensate. Each tanker is able to carry up to 40,000 tonnes of the product.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Susan Fenton)

