Gas condensate exports from Russia's Yamal LNG jump 50% y/y in Jan

January 30, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Exports of gas condensate, a kind of light oil, from Russia's Yamal LNG plant, operated by Novatek NVTK.MM, rose 50% year-on-year in January to 120,000 metric tons, according to LSEG ship-tracking data and traders.

Last year, supplies rose by a fifth, to 960,000 tons.

Two tankers, Boris Sokolov and Yuriy Kuchiev, export gas condensate from Sabetta in the Arctic. Each one is able to carry 40,000 tons of the product, mainly bound for Rotterdam and Terneuzen in the Netherlands.

The stable gas condensate does not fall under the scope of European Union sanctions on Russia, unlike its crude and oil products.

Exports of the fuel have been closely watched as Russian oil infrastructure has suffered severe setbacks, including fires and drone attacks, in the past month.

Operations at Novatek's terminal and fuel processing plant at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga have been interrupted after a fire earlier this month.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
