Gas company Energean to offer $2.5 bln bonds as it looks to repay debt

March 1 (Reuters) - Energean ENOG.L said on Monday its unit would offer $2.5 billion worth of bonds to refinance existing loans, as the Eastern Mediterranean gas group looks to shore up finances during the health crisis.

The London-listed company said the senior secured notes offering was yet to be priced and it was expecting to offer notes with four different maturities, following a review of options to refinance its debt.

Energean said in January delivery of the first gas from its Israeli fields could slip by two to three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic as oil and gas demand has been hit. The project was expected to be operational at the end of this year.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

