Gas being 'weaponised' against Moldova, EU says

Contributor
Robin Emmott Reuters
Published

The European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday that Moldova was a victim of Russia's efforts to use natural gas to bully its smaller neighbour, although he did not provide details.

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The European Union's top diplomat said on Thursday that Moldova was a victim of Russia's efforts to use natural gas to bully its smaller neighbour, although he did not provide details.

"In global terms the price increases around the world are not a consequence of weaponisation of the gas supply, but in the case of Moldova, yes it is," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a news conference alongside Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita in Brussels.

"In the case of Moldova, political characteristics have to be taken into account ... In the case of Moldova, it's a sharp (price) increase which was related with political problems, which requires our support," Borrell said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)

((robin.emmott@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6835; Reuters Messaging: robin.emmott.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters