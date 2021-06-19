Gary Owens Is The CEO, President & Director of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) And They Just Sold 26% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gary Owens, the CEO, President & Director recently netted about US$1.7m selling shares at an average price of US$256. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 26%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mesa Laboratories

Notably, that recent sale by Gary Owens is the biggest insider sale of Mesa Laboratories shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$260, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 26% of Gary Owens's stake.

In the last year Mesa Laboratories insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:MLAB Insider Trading Volume June 19th 2021

I will like Mesa Laboratories better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Mesa Laboratories

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.2% of Mesa Laboratories shares, worth about US$56m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mesa Laboratories Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Mesa Laboratories is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mesa Laboratories. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mesa Laboratories has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.