Gary Gensler’s Departure Is No Triumph For Bitcoin

As I’ve explained previously, I don’t think Donald Trump actually gives a damn about Bitcoin; at best, he’s a shitcoiner who wants in on the scam. Having said that, it is fair to say that Trump adopted a pro-crypto stance during his campaign. And indeed, his promise at Bitcoin 2024 to fire Gary Gensler on “day one” of his presidency seems to have already resulted in the SEC chairman announcing his resignation.

An optimistic scenario (as for example suggested by Trey Walsh) is one in which the Democrats now (also) adopt Bitcoin as part of their party platform. But given how many other seemingly neutral topics get unnecessarily politicized (the COVID vaccines are perhaps the best recent example of this), I wouldn’t be surprised to see the opposite happen.

As the upcoming Trump administration is gearing up to establish a regulatory landscape facilitating full-on anything-goes multicoinery, and with Gary Gensler gone, we could well see the most atrocious scam coins proliferate and soar— before they inevitably implode. And as people over the next four years get rug pulled, dumped on, and otherwise defrauded, I could also easily imagine a political response from the other side of the aisle that fails to recognize the distinction between Bitcoin and the World Liberty Financials of the world altogether. They could turn against all of cryptocurrency even more than they already have— Bitcoin not excluded.



Of course, this is all speculation; I have no crystal ball here. But in a few years from now, bitcoiners might find themselves in between polarized positions from both major American political parties. Nocoiners to the left of me, shitcoiners to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you.

