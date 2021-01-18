Gary Gensler Named as Joe Biden’s SEC Chair Pick

President-elect Joe Biden named Gary Gensler as his pick for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

Gensler is the former chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and a Wall Street veteran who has closely studied the cryptocurrency field.

Gensler has also been a part of Biden’s transition team, overseeing financial policy work.

Former SEC chairman Jay Clayton left the role on Dec. 23. Elad Roisman was appointed acting SEC chairman by outgoing President Donald Trump for the remainder of his administration.

Also on Monday, the Biden administration announced Rohit Chopra as the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Chopra currently holds the commissioner position at the Federal Trade Commission.

Chopra has publicly criticized Libra, the Facebook-led cryptocurrency project which has since been renamed Diem.

Read more: Gensler Said to Be Named SEC Chairman: Reuters

