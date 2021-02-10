Garuda Indonesia terminates lease for 12 Bombardier aircraft

JAKARTA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK has terminated a lease for 12 Bombardier CRJ-1000 planes amid a bribery probe into the procurement of the aircraft, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday.

The contract with Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) was initially due to end in 2027, but Garuda will return the planes to the lessor early, State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir said.

"There are two issues, first was obviously the legal case, and the second is a force majeure because of the COVID-19 situation," Erick told a virtual briefing.

Garuda took into consideration the bribery probe conducted by Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the procurement process of the planes in 2011 in its decision for the early termination.

The SFO announced in November it was investigating Canadian industrial group Bombardier BBDb.TO over suspected bribery in airplane sales to Garuda Indonesia.

Garuda is also in discussion for early payment settlement of its lease of six planes of the same model from Export Development Canada, which is supposed to end in 2024, Erick added.

At the same briefing, the airline's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra, said Garuda had made losses on average of more than $30 million annually during the past seven years of using the CRJ-1000.

"On top of that this pandemic forced us to end this contract," Irfan said.

