Commodities

Garuda Indonesia secures over 90% approval for sukuk extension -CEO

Contributor
Bernadette Christina Munthe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Beawiharta Beawiharta

PT Garuda Indonesia has secured majority approval to extend the maturity of $500 million sukuk by three years, the airline's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told a virtual news briefing on Friday.

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - PT Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK has secured majority approval to extend the maturity of $500 million sukuk by three years, the airline's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told a virtual news briefing on Friday.

Sukuk-holders representing more than 90% of the bond value had agreed to the extension, he said.

Garuda offered up to a 1.25% fee to sukuk holders who voted in favour of its proposal before June 1.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com; +62 21 2992 7610; Reuters Messaging: fransiska.nangoy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular