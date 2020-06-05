Garuda Indonesia secures over 90% approval for sukuk extension -CEO

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - PT Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK has secured majority approval to extend the maturity of $500 million sukuk by three years, the airline's chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told a virtual news briefing on Friday.

Sukuk-holders representing more than 90% of the bond value had agreed to the extension, he said.

Garuda offered up to a 1.25% fee to sukuk holders who voted in favour of its proposal before June 1.

