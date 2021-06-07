Garuda Indonesia says to return two Boeing jets to lessor

JAKARTA, June 7 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK will return two Boeing B737-800 jets to one of its lessors before their lease term ends as part of its efforts to improve its finances, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Garuda will seek a suspension of debt payments to creditors and lessors under a 'standstill agreement' in order to avoid bankruptcy, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit its income, a senior government official said last week.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Ed Davies)

((Fransiska.Nangoy@thomsonreuters.com;))

