Garuda Indonesia says talking to Airbus to delay 2020 deliveries

JAKARTA, July 14 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK is in talks with Airbus AIR.PA to delay deliveries of four aircraft this year, its chief executive said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus outbreak restricts travel.

"This year we should receive four Airbus planes, but we are negotiating to delay that," CEO Irfan Setiaputra said in a parliamentary hearing.

The company is also restructuring its aircraft leasing and aims to terminate "unsuitable" contracts, Setiaputra said.

(Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty)

