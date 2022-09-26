Garuda Indonesia files for Chapter 15 U.S. bankruptcy procedure - CEO

JAKARTA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia GIAA.JK has requested a court in New York to recognise its recent debt restructuring deal done at a Jakarta court, under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, its chief executive, Irfan Setiaputra, told Reuters.

Garuda and its creditors agreed to halve its debt to around $5 billion in a deal overseen by a bankruptcy court in Jakarta in June.

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

