Garuda Indonesia files for Chapter 15 U.S. bankruptcy procedure - CEO

Flag carrier Garuda Indonesia has requested a court in New York to recognise its recent debt restructuring deal done at a Jakarta court, under Chapter 15 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, its chief executive, Irfan Setiaputra, told Reuters.

Garuda and its creditors agreed to halve its debt to around $5 billion in a deal overseen by a bankruptcy court in Jakarta in June.

