Gartner's Q3 2024 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at a market cap of $41.1 billion , Gartner, Inc. ( IT ) is a research and advisory company offering rich domain expertise and technology-related insight necessary for informed decision-making. The Stamford, Connecticut-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings results on Friday, Nov. 1.

Ahead of this event, analysts project the management consulting company to report a profit of $2.45 per share , down 4.3% from $2.56 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently beaten Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

Its adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share in Q2 topped the consensus estimates by 6.3%. The company benefited from an increase in revenues across all of its segments and high single-digit growth in its contract values.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect IT to report an EPS of $11.65, up 2.8% from $11.33 in fiscal 2023 . Moreover, EPS is expected to increase nearly 13% year over year to $13.16 in fiscal 2025.

Shares of IT have gained 17.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.5% surge and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 19.2% return over the same period.

On Jul. 30, IT shares jumped 5.9% following its better-than-expected Q2 earnings release. The company reported a 6.1% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.6 billion and a 13% annual rise in adjusted EPS to $3.22. Gartner’s raised full-year 2024 adjusted EPS guidance and $340 million worth of share repurchase during the quarter might have further enhanced investor confidence.

Analysts' consensus view on Gartner’s stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 10 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a "Strong Buy," five suggest a "Hold," and one indicates a “Strong Sell.” This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with five analysts suggesting a "Strong Buy."

As of writing, the company is trading above its mean price target of $524.55.

