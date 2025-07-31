Gartner Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

Gartner Inc. IT will release second-quarter 2025 results on August 5, before market open.

IT has an impressive earnings surprise history. In the four trailing quarters, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average surprise of 21.8%.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Gartner’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is set at $1.7 billion, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. A robust segmental performance is likely to have fueled the top line.

Looking at each segment, the consensus estimate for Research revenues is set at $1.3 billion, indicating 3.1% year-over-year growth. Revenues from this segment are likely to have been driven by growth in research contracts.

For Conferences, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is set at $201.8 million, suggesting a surge of more than 100% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

The consensus estimate for Consulting revenues is set at $148.4 million, implying a 16.3% increase from that reported in the same quarter last year. Growth in contract optimization and an expanding consulting backlog in Gartner Consulting are expected to have supported this segment.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is $3.37, hinting at a year-over-year rise of 4.7%. The bottom line is anticipated to have benefited from strong margins, facilitated by effective cost management.

What Our Model Says About IT

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -2.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Stantec STN: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at 1.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.4%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, implying a 19.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 6%.

STN currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.82% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on August 13.

Montrose Environmental Group MEG: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $186.6 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.7%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share, suggesting a 25% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters and missed twice, with an average surprise of 38.1%.

MEG carries an Earnings ESP of +40.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare second-quarter 2025 results on August 6.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stantec Inc. (STN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.