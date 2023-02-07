Markets
IT

Gartner Sees FY23 Adj. Earnings Below Market - Update

February 07, 2023 — 06:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Management consulting company Gartner, Inc. (IT), while announcing higher fourth-quarter results, on Tuesday initiated fiscal 2023 earnings and revenue outlook.

For the year, the company projects adjusted earnings per share of $8.80 and adjusted EBITDA of $1.26 billion.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $9.53 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues would be $5.87 billion, and research revenue would $4.92 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $5.9 billion.

The company noted that research and total revenue growth would be about 100 bps and 80 bps higher, respectively, excluding the divesture from 2022's results.

The company further said it sees long-term, sustained, double-digit growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.