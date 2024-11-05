Gartner reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.50, consensus $2.38

Reports Q3 revenue $1.5B, consensus $1.48B. Gene Hall, Gartner’s (IT) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS were ahead of expectations. Contract value in the third quarter grew high single digits. We remain on a path to long-term, sustained, double-digit growth because of the compelling client value proposition we offer and the large addressable market we serve.”

