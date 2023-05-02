News & Insights

Markets
IT

Gartner Raises Guidance

May 02, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said it delivered strong first-quarter with double digit growth in contract value, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS. Looking forward, the company increased guidance for 2023. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $9.50, revised from previous guidance of $8.80. Total revenue is now projected to be $5.90 billion, revised from previous guidance of $5.86 billion.

First quarter earnings came in at $295.8 million, or $3.68 per share compared with $172.5 million, or $2.08 per share, last year. Excluding items, Gartner reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share, up 23.6%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.41 billion from $1.26 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.4 billion in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.