Gartner Raises Guidance

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) said it delivered strong first-quarter with double digit growth in contract value, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS. Looking forward, the company increased guidance for 2023. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $9.50, revised from previous guidance of $8.80. Total revenue is now projected to be $5.90 billion, revised from previous guidance of $5.86 billion.

First quarter earnings came in at $295.8 million, or $3.68 per share compared with $172.5 million, or $2.08 per share, last year. Excluding items, Gartner reported adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share, up 23.6%. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $1.41 billion from $1.26 billion last year. Analysts on average had estimated $1.4 billion in revenue. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.