Gartner Q4 Earnings Blow Past Forecasts

Research and advisory specialist Gartner (NYSE:IT) reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 4, that topped analysts' consensus estimates. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $5.45 blew past the expected $3.25, a 68% surprise. Revenue for the quarter reached $1.72 billion, slightly above the $1.69 billion forecast.

Overall, the quarter was marked by stronger-than-anticipated financial performance, with significant growth in key areas and segments.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) Adjusted EPS $5.45 $3.25 $3.04 79% Revenue $1.72 billion $1.69 billion $1.59 billion 8.1% Net income $399 million — $209 million 91% Free cash flow $311 million — $196 million 59% Contract value $5.3 billion — $4.8 billion 8%

Gartner's Business Overview

Gartner provides research and consultancy services, primarily through subscription-based models. Its research division is core, offering proprietary insights and expert consultations. The company has a global base, reaching clients in about 90 countries, which broadens its market reach and mitigates geopolitical risks. These factors reinforce Gartner's market stance, driving client retention and revenue stability.

Recently, Gartner has focused on expanding its conference and consulting offerings. Conferences generate additional revenue while enhancing client engagement with Gartner's research. The company also invests in technological consulting, aiding clients in digital transformation efforts. Its prowess in research and consulting helps maintain a competitive advantage.

Quarterly Highlights and Performance

Gartner saw notable revenue growth across its business segments in Q4. The Research segment, accounting for most of the company's revenue, grew by 5% year over year to $1.311 billion. The Conferences segment soared with a 17% increase to $251 million, while the Consulting segment saw a 19% rise to $153 million. These results illustrate strong demand for Gartner's core offerings and personalized advisory services.

The company's contract values also showed positive trends. Global Technology and Business Sales contract values increased by 7% and 12% respectively, highlighting successful client engagement strategies. With an 8% growth in adjusted EBITDA to $417 million and a 59% increase in free cash flow to $311 million, the company showcased solid cost management and operating efficiency.

A one-time gain on event cancellation insurance claims positively impacted cash flows. Gartner maintains its focus on share repurchase commitments, supported by robust cash generation.

Looking Ahead: Management's Outlook

For 2025, Gartner management said it expects the company will sustain double-digit percentage growth while expanding its workforce to capture new business opportunities. Management continues to focus on conferences as a vital engagement and revenue stream, with plans for further expansion. The company confirmed its commitment to strategic mergers and acquisitions, alongside ongoing share repurchases.

Gartner said it expects revenue growth to remain strong, aided by high client engagement levels and expanding business services. Investors should watch for potential risks related to macroeconomic uncertainties and technological advancements, which could influence market positioning and growth objectives.

