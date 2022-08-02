Gartner Q2 Profit Down, Adj. Results Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT) Tuesday reported a decline in second-quarter profit. However, on an adjusted basis earnings were above analysts view.

The Stamford-based information technology company reported a quarterly profit of $205 million or $2.53 per share, compared to $271 million or $3.13 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $231 million or $2.85 per share.

On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report $2.13 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter increased 17.9 percent to $1.377 billion from $1.167 billion in the previous year. Analysts were looking for $1.32 billion.

Gene Hall, Gartner's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are again raising our guidance and remain well-positioned to deliver long-term, sustained double-digit growth. And we continue to buy back stock, which will increase our per share results this year and beyond."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.