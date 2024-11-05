Gartner price target raised to $560 from $528 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on Gartner (IT) to $560 from $528 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Overall contract value, or CV, results were in-line with expectations as investors were not expecting a significant acceleration in the quarter, notes the firm, which thinks Gartner needs to show meaningful acceleration over the next few quarters with a CV inflection priced into the stock.
