Gartner price target raised to $531 from $529 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Gartner (IT) to $531 from $529 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IT:
- Gartner price target raised to $590 from $565 at Baird
- Gartner price target raised to $470 from $460 at Wells Fargo
- Gartner price target raised to $525 from $470 at Barclays
- Gartner’s Q3 2024: Strong Net Income Surge
- Gartner price target raised to $560 from $528 at Morgan Stanley
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.