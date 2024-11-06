Gartner price target raised to $525 from $470 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik raised the firm’s price target on Gartner (IT) to $525 from $470 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
