Gartner (NYSE:IT) shareholders have earned a 25% CAGR over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) share price has soared 201% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In contrast, the stock has fallen 8.3% in the last 30 days. We note that the broader market is down 3.1% in the last month, and this may have impacted Gartner's share price.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Gartner achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 30% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 25% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:IT Earnings Per Share Growth December 10th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Gartner has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at Gartner's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Gartner shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 99% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 25% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gartner better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Gartner (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

