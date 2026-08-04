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Gartner Up Nearly 8% In Pre-Market Boosted By Increased Earnings Outlook

August 04, 2026 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT), a research and advisory company with a focus on business and technology, on Tuesday revised up its annual earnings outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now anticipates adjusted income of $14 per share, compared with the earlier expectation of $13.25 per share. Gartner now projects adjusted revenue of $6.375 billion, compared with the previous outlook of $6.405 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the company had reported adjusted profit of $13.17 per share, on revenue of $6.5 billion.

IT was up by 7.95% at $163.44 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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