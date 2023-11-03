News & Insights

Markets
IT

Gartner Lifts FY23 Earnings, Revenue View Above Market - Update

November 03, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Gartner, Inc. (IT), while announcing higher third-quarter results, on Friday lifted its fiscal 2023 forecast again above market estimates.

For the year, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be at least $10.90, higher than previously expected at least $10.

The company now expects 2023 total revenue of at least $5.89 billion, while earlier the company projected at least $5.85 billion.

Analysts on average expect the company to earn $10.32 per share on revenues of $5.88 billion, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In its third quarter, Gartner's earnings came in at $180.0 million or $2.26 per share, compared with $173.5 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $203 million or $2.56 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $1.41 billion from $1.33 billion last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.