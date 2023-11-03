News & Insights

US Markets
IT

Gartner lifts annual earnings forecast on stable demand for research, consulting

November 03, 2023 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Nov 3(Reuters) - Information Technolgy Consultant Gartner Inc IT.N beat third-quarter results estimates on Friday and nudged up its annual earnings forecast, as it benefits from stable demand for its research and consulting services.

Gartner, a dominant player in the data and analytics market, posted revenue of $1.41 billion for the third quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.39 billion, according to LSEG data.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company also upgraded its annual earnings forecast and now expects revenue of $5.89 billion, up from its prior forecast of $5.85 billion.

Gartner expects adjusted earnings for the year to be $10.9 per share, up 90 cents per share from its previous projection.

The company's core research business saw a nearly 6% jump in revenue to $1.22 billion for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Gartner, whose clients include payment solutions provider PayPal PYPL.O and media company Comcast CMCSA.O, said its consulting segment saw a rise of 24% to $133 million.

Revenue at its conference business slumped by about 26% to $57 million, in line with the company's expectations. In August, Gartner had flagged weakness in the third quarter for the segment.

Gartner earned $2.56 per share on an adjusted basis in the three months ended Sept. 30, beating analyst estimates of $1.96 per share.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IT
PYPL
CMCSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.