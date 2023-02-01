Gartner (IT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. IT is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, before the market open.

Gartner has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters. The average surprise for the preceding four quarters is 27.1%

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is $2.57, which has been revised upward by 0.4% in the past 30 days.

Let’s look at the factors that might have influenced the earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line of Gartner is currently pegged at $1.47 billion, which implies 12.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The expected increase can be attributed to the growing research, consulting and conference segments.

An increase in contract value is expected to have favored the Research segment in the quarter. Consulting segment’s revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in labor-based revenues. Conference business is expected to have benefitted from in person events.

The bottom line is expected to have been negatively impacted by an increase in expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the bottom line is pegged at $2.57, which implies 14.1% decrease year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Besides Gartner, here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2022 earnings.

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 0.21%. The fourth quarter results are scheduled on Feb 2 before the market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV’s bottom line is currently pegged at $1.19 per common stock which is 112.50% above the year-ago reported figures. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is 4.38 billion, up from 4.13 billion reported in the previous year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget Group ( CAR ) currently has a Zacks Rank of 3 and a positive earnings ESP of 7.40%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 13 after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.50 has been revised upward by 9.61% in the past 90 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of the revenue is 2.71 billion up from 2.57 billion reported in the previous year. CAR has an average surprise rate of 67.22% in the previous four quarters.

Omnicom Group OMC currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and a positive earnings ESP of 2.75%. The fourth-quarter results are scheduled on Feb 7 after the market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94 has been revised upward by 0.52% in the past 90 days. OMC has an average surprise rate of 9.40% in the previous four quarters.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

