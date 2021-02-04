Gartner (IT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. IT) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s fourth-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $1.07 billion, indicating a decline of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Going by segments, the Research segment should benefit from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives. The coronavirus-induced challenging selling scenario, and decline in client retention and new business are likely to have weighed on the segment.

Decline in labor base revenues and small workforce action might have weighed on the Consulting segment. Demand in digital, cost optimization, and data and analytics areas are likely to have aided the segment.

Under the Conferences segment, the gradual shifting to virtual-conference mode has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies. Initiatives undertaken to preserve liquidity and maintain financial strength are likely to have strengthened the bottom line.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 82 cents, implying a significant year-over-year decline of 30.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -6.86% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on fourth-quarter 2020 earnings.

ManpowerGroup MAN has an Earnings ESP of +6.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AptivAPTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.92% and a Zacks Rank #3.

EquifaxEFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.

