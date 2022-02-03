Gartner (IT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. ( IT ) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 8, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Gartner prior to the announcement.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.26 billion, indicating growth of 13.1% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Going by segments, the Research segment is likely to have benefited from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives, new business, client retention and contributions from the healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail and services industries. The Consulting segment revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in labor-based revenues and strength across contract optimization business. The Conferences segment is expected to have been aided by contributions from some in-person events, besides the virtual conference mode, which has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Solid operational performance is likely to have aided the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $2.46, implying year-over-year growth of 54.7%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of +9.76% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their fourth-quarter 2021 earnings:

Clean Harbors ( CLH ) has an Earnings ESP of +7.20% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Clean Harbors has an expected earnings growth rate of 3.4% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.5%, on average.

Clean Harbors’ shares have surged 16.6% in the past year.

Genpact ( G ) has an Earnings ESP of +2.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 11, before the market opens.

Genpact has an expected earnings growth rate of 9.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.1%, on average.

Genpact’s shares have surged 23.8% in the past year. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 14.8%.

S&P Global SPGI has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release earnings numbers on Feb 8, before the market opens.

S&P Global has an expected earnings growth rate of 7.1% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.

S&P Global’s shares have surged 25.8% in the past year. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate of 12%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

