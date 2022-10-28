Gartner (IT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Gartner, Inc. IT is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Gartner prior to the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s third-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.27 billion, indicating growth of 10% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

The Research segment is likely to have benefited from distinct sales channels, new business and client retention. The Consulting segment’s revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in labor-based revenues and strength in its contract optimization business. The Conferences segment is expected to have been aided by contributions from some in-person events, besides the virtual conference mode, which helped Gartner attain cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.85 per share, implying a decline of 8.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as elaborated below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





