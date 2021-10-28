Gartner (IT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. (IT) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 2, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Gartner prior to the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s third-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating growth of 13.8% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Going by segments, the Research segment is likely to have benefited from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives, new business and client retention. The Consulting segment revenues are likely to have been aid by growth in labor-based revenues. The Conferences segment is likely to have benefited from the gradual shifting to virtual conference mode, which has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies

Solid operational performance is likely to have aided the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.65, implying year-over-year growth of 81.3%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

