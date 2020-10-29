Gartner (IT) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. IT) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 3, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s third-quarter 2020 revenues is pegged at $934.72 million, indicating a decline of 6.6% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Going by segments, the consensus estimate for Research revenues is pegged at $837 million, indicating year-over-year decline of 0.5%. The coronavirus-induced challenging selling scenario, and decline in client retention and new business are likely to have weighed on the segment. The company should benefit from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives

The consensus estimate for Consulting revenues is pegged at $79 million, indicating year-over-year decline of 15.1%. Decline in labor base revenues and small workforce action might have weighed on the segment. Demand in digital, cost optimization, and data and analytics areas should aid the segment.

The consensus mark for Conferences revenues is pegged at $3.31 million, indicating a massive decline of 94.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Lesser number of conferences and reduced events schedule (to avoid face-to-face communication amid coronavirus-induced health restrictions) are expected to have weighed on the segment’s top line. As an alternative measure, the company is gradually shifting to virtual-conference mode.

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at 51 cents, implying a significant year-over-year decline of 27.1%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of +2.36% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on third-quarter 2020 earnings.

AptivAPTV has an Earnings ESP of +13.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CoreLogicCLGX has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Waste ConnectionsWCN has an Earnings ESP of +0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3.

