Gartner (IT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Gartner Inc. IT is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 30, before market open.

IT has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the four trailing quarters, with an average surprise of 25.8%.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $1.5 billion, suggesting a 4.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company’s revenues are likely to have benefited from the improvement in its segmental performance.

The Research segment’s revenues are likely to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues and contract value. The Conferences segment of the company delivers extraordinarily valuable insights to an audience that is engaging and qualified. Revenues in this segment are expected to have gained from strong advanced bookings. Consulting revenues are likely to have benefitted from growth in labor-based consulting and contract optimization revenues.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.5, implying a year-over-year dip of 12.5%. The decline in the bottom line is likely to have been caused by an increase in costs.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for IT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

IT has an Earnings ESP of -0.87% and a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Automatic Data Processing ADP: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at 5.2$ million, indicating year-over-year growth of 6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.8 per share, suggesting a 9.5% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.8%.

ADP currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.72% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Corpay, Inc. CPAY: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $936.8 million, indicating growth of 3.9%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $4.1 per share, suggesting a 7.4% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The company beat the consensus estimate in two of the past four quarters, missed on one and matched on one. It has an average surprise of 0.6%.

CPAY currently carries an Earnings ESP of +0.14% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter results on May 8.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corpay, Inc. (CPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.