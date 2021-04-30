Gartner (IT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. IT) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 4, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s first-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, indicating growth of 2.7% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Going by segments, the consensus mark for Research segment revenues is pegged at $927 million, indicating 1.9% increase from the year-ago reported figure. The segment is likely to have benefited from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives and client retention.

The consensus estimate for Consulting segment revenues is pegged at $92 million, indicating decline of 4.2% from the prior-year reported figure. Decline in labor-based revenues and lower contract optimization revenuesare likely to have weighed on the segment.

The consensus estimate for Conferences segment revenues is pegged at $14 million, flat with the prior-year reported figure. Gradual shifting to virtual conference mode has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies

The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.01, implying a year-over-year decline of 15.8%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Gartner, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Gartner, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Gartner, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on first-quarter 2021 earnings.

BGSF BGSF has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Avis BudgetCAR has an Earnings ESP of +15.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Fidelity National Information Services FIS has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3.

