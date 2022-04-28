Gartner (IT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Gartner, Inc. ( IT ) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, before market open.

Let's check out how things have shaped up for Gartner prior to the announcement.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gartner’s first-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating growth of 12.5% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

The Research segment is likely to have benefited from the temporary cost-avoidance initiatives, new business and client retention. The Consulting segment revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in labor-based revenues and strength across its contract optimization business. The Conferences segment is expected to have been aided by contributions from some in-person events, besides the virtual conference mode, which has helped the company attain cost savings and operational efficiencies.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line. The consensus estimate for earnings stands at $1.89 per share, implying year-over-year decline of 5.5%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Gartner this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Gartner has an Earnings ESP of -3.18% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.4% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 62.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 6.5%.

Opendoor Technologies ( OPEN ) has an Earnings ESP of +45.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Opendoor Technologies has a long-term earnings growth of 5.2%.

Opendoor Technologies has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75.54%, on average.

FLEETCOR FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and a Zacks Rank #3.

FLEETCOR hasan expected earnings growth rate of 17.3% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average.

FLEETCOR has a long-term earnings growth of 16%.

